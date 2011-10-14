Movable Ink, A Startup That Magically Updates Content In Sent Emails, Just Raised $1.3 Million

Photo: 97018

Movable Ink, a New York-based email platform, has raised a $1.3 million round of financing.Contour Ventures led the round; Metamorphic Ventures, ff Ventures, and Kima Ventures also invested, as well as angels Joshua Baer, Bob Pittman, Andy Russell, and Alan Laifer.



Movable Ink has been called the Harry Potter of email. It inserts snippets of code into an email’s html that makes the content come to life and update in real time.

If, for example, the sender would like to embed a Twitter stream in an email, they could use Movable Ink and have the latest status update show up each time a recipient opened the message.

We first wrote about Movable Ink back in June as one of the 25 New York City Startups You Need To Watch.

Vivek Sharma and Michael Nutt cofounded Movable Ink last year as a different product altogether. Last Winter, they arrived at the current version of Movable Ink, and have been working out of General Assembly ever since. Current email clients include Daily Candy, GroupMe, and Betterworks.

