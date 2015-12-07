People are going crazy over fries that are covered with as much stuff as possible

Sarah Jacobs
(la) lobos truckCourtesy of FoursquareLos Angeles’ Lobos Truck serves waffle fries with Green Dragon Sauce, guacamole, scallions, and ranch.

French fries have certainly moved up in the world.

Once the hamburger’s lonely side dish, the french fry has made its way up to entrée-level status at restaurants across America — and ketchup alone is no longer sufficient.

People are taking to social media to share photos of their massive, entrée-style french fries, topped with everything from guacamole to cotton candy.

Audrey Tolbert, a marketing specialist at Foursquare, was inspired to create the hashtag #friescoveredwithstuff while chowing down on fries at Chi’Lantro BBQ in Austin, Texas.

She and her co-worker realised, “The more stuff you put on fries, the better,” Tolbert told us. “From that #friescoveredwithstuff was born.”

With the help of Foursquare, a city-guide app for discovering new places, we’ve rounded up 22 dishes that show just how gluttonous fries can be.

Feast your eyes on these #friescoveredwithstuff.

Chi'Lantro BBQ in Austin, Texas, serves their 'kimchi fries' with a choice of rib eye bulgogi, spicy pork, spicy chicken, soy-glazed chicken, or marinated tofu, plus cheddar and Monterey Jack, onions, cilantro, magic sauce, sesame seeds, and Sriracha.

Pinky's Westside Grill in Charlotte, North Carolina, serves piping hot 'pimp'n fries,' complete with pimento cheese melted over crispy, seasoned waffle fries. Add chilli for extra flavour.

Chicago's bopNgrill serves another version of 'kimchi fries,' topped with caramelised kimchi, cheese sauce, bacon, scallions, and sesame seeds.

Chicago's Little Goat serves an awesome plate of chilli cheese fries.

Another favourite fry served in Chicago is the Bridge House Tavern's breakfast version, which comes topped with egg and bacon.

The Greenhouse Tavern in Cleveland makes one-of-a kind 'animal style' frites with full slabs of bacon, fried eggs, whole-grain mustard, mozzarella curd, and brown gravy.

At Edzo's Burger Shop in Evanston, Illinois, a tray of decadent 'lobster fries' are delivered with Maine lobster, sea salt, drawn lobster butter, saffron lemon aioli, and chives. They're available for a limited time only.

At Los Angeles' Langer's Deli, you can order a classic pastrami -- but this one comes with chilli and is piled on top of fries.

Another version of the pastrami and cheese fries can be found in Portland, Oregon, at Kenny and Zuke's.

The Seoul Sausage Company in Los Angeles makes a Korean-influenced dish of 'animal fries.'

The Lobos Truck, also in Los Angeles, serves a dish they call the 'green dragon wachos': waffle fries with green dragon sauce, guacamole, scallions, and ranch.

At Spitz in Los Angeles, you can get your fries topped with garlic aioli, feta, onion, green pepper, tomato, olives, and pepperoncini.

The Pincho Factory in Miami makes a mean dish of bacon cheddar ranch fries.

New York City's Mile End channels Montreal with their plate of 'poutine fries,' drenched in roasted chicken gravy and cheese curds.

Sticky's Finger Joint in New York City mixes savoury and sweet with their secret-menu 'cotton candy fries.'

'Duck fat fries' topped with short rib and cheddar can be found at Village Whiskey in Philadelphia.

On the opposite coast, at Lolita's Taco Shop in San Diego, California, you can chow down on 'carne asada fries.'

Foursquare

Check out Lolita's Taco Shop »

San Diego's Soda & Swine serves 'dirty fries,' topped with meatballs, pork belly, mushroom gravy, jalapeño, and Sriracha aioli.

At San Jose's La Victoria Taqueria, 'carne asada fries' are topped with guacamole, salsa, and a special orange sauce.

The 'Jasper fries' made by San Francisco's Jasper's Corner Tap & Kitchen are loaded with both sweet potato and regular fries, cheddar cheese, sliced serrano peppers, and a chipotle aioli.

In St. Louis, The Shaved Duck serves up their 'smothered fries,' topped with pulled rib and pork meat, cheese sauce, and freshly grated sharp cheddar

At Bachi Burger in Las Vegas, you can order 'oxtail chilli cheese fries,' which include a garlic aioli and fried egg.

