People are going crazy over fries that are covered with as much stuff as possible

Courtesy of Foursquare Los Angeles’ Lobos Truck serves waffle fries with Green Dragon Sauce, guacamole, scallions, and ranch.

French fries have certainly moved up in the world.

Once the hamburger’s lonely side dish, the french fry has made its way up to entrée-level status at restaurants across America — and ketchup alone is no longer sufficient.

People are taking to social media to share photos of their massive, entrée-style french fries, topped with everything from guacamole to cotton candy.

Audrey Tolbert, a marketing specialist at Foursquare, was inspired to create the hashtag #friescoveredwithstuff while chowing down on fries at Chi’Lantro BBQ in Austin, Texas.

She and her co-worker realised, “The more stuff you put on fries, the better,” Tolbert told us. “From that #friescoveredwithstuff was born.”

With the help of Foursquare, a city-guide app for discovering new places, we’ve rounded up 22 dishes that show just how gluttonous fries can be.

Feast your eyes on these #friescoveredwithstuff.

