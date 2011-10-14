Now There's A Concussion-Sensing Mouthpiece For Athletes To Help Buck A Scary Trend

Photo: laughingsquid.com

Concussions have been a primary concern for the NFL in recent years.Newer, safer helmets have been introduced. Old rules have been modified. And new rules have been implemented – all to help further protect players from themselves.



But the unknowns are still vast. And a Seattle-based company aims to change that by developing concussion sensing mouthguards and headbands for football players and other athletes.

X2Impact’s mission is to “provide novel, useful, affordable product systems to help stop the epidemic of Sports Brain Injury in contact sports.”

How will it work? According to the company’s website:

The information gathered by the X2 sensor modules is transmitted by our proprietary wireless protocol to the X2 access point located at the sideline, then via GSM up to our secure internet database. Then we provide access to the player information to authorised mobile phones at the field of play or anywhere in the world. The X2 system notifies athletic trainers, coaches, parents and team physicians in real time about impacts to players heads, and provides a suite of tools supporting athlete assessment in bench vs. play decisions, recovery and safe return to play protocols.

Stanford University’s football team – and its women’s lacrosse team – already uses the innovative product. It is the only team in the country to do so.

