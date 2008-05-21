CBS, Apple Sued Over ‘Mighty Mouse’ (AAPL, CBS)

A Maryland company is suing Apple (AAPL) and CBS (CBS) for trademark infringement: Man & Machine, Inc. says Apple’s “Mighty Mouse”, which comes standard with its iMacs, stomps on their own Mighty Mouse line of chemical-resistant and waterproof mice it sells to hospitals and labs.



Spurious claim? No way! We can see the confusion this most cause among iMac purchasers who are also IT buyers for hospitals and labs. Can’t you?

Oh, so why is Man & Machine also suing CBS? What did they do wrong? Man & Machine says the network, which actually owns the original “Mighty Mouse” cartoon, shouldn’t have licensed the name to Apple in the first place, because its trademark doesn’t cover such goods. Sigh.

