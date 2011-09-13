Meet "Mouse", The Killer Bull Becoming A Star In Spain

His name, of course, is misleading, for Mouse is hardly small, and definitely not harmless.



Mouse has become a star in Spain’s bull runs, renowned for his ferocious behaviour. He’s already killed two and seriously injured five more, but for a country in awe of bull’s power, he’s become a star.

While bulls in bull runs aren’t killed like in bullfights, critics claim that the sport is almost as cruel. “Mouse is the proof that the bull runs are barbaric and medieval,” Leonardo Anselmi of animal rights group PROU told the AP.

However, mouse may be one of the luckier bulls. The rumour is that he will soon be taken out of commission in order to sell his sperm — each “service” is thought to be worth euro3,000 ($4,145).

