This iPhone case has thousands of micro air pockets so it can survive a 13 metre drop

The MOUS limitless iPhone case claims to protect your phone from a 13m drop. The case is much slimmer than most other protective cases.

The company says it works by using thousands of micro air pockets to absorb the energy of an impact and cushion the blow.

The product can be pre-ordered on Indigo now for around $45.

Produced by Leon Sicilian

