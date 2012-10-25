Rand Paul Is Defending Richard Mourdock

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is stepping in to the Indiana Senate race to defend Republican Richard Mourdock, who ignited a firestorm Tuesday when he said that pregnancies caused by rape are “something God intended to happen.”



A top Paul advisor told Business Insider that the Senator’s political action committee, RAND PAC, is making a “six-figure” media buy in Indiana and plans to go on air Friday with an ad attacking Mourdock’s Democratic opponent Joe Donnelly for voting against a bill that would have blocked foreign aid to Pakistan.

According to the advisor, the ad will be similar to one that RAND PAC ran in Missouri earlier this month to support Republican Todd Akin, another embattled Senate candidate who was ostracized by the party for his now-infamous “legitimate rape” comments.

Paul defence of the beleaguered Senate candidates is unsurprising, given the Kentucky Senator’s staunch support of conservative pro-life legislation. In June, Paul caused a stand-off in the Senate when he tried to attach a “fetal personhood” amendment to a noncontroversial flood insurance bill.

Paul’s support for Akin and Mourdock puts him at odds with many GOP leaders — including Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney — who have sought to distance the party from the candidates’ respective “rape” remarks.

But Paul doesn’t seem to mind playing the outsider, and in fact, seems to relish the role a little.

“They’re attacking him because he took out a member of their “good ole boys” network in the Primary,” Paul wrote in an email, set to go out to RAND PAC supporters Wednesday night. “Unfortunately, some of my colleagues backed away from helping Richard Mourdock today. But I’m not going to turn my back on a true conservative ally.”

Here’s a draft of the email, obtained by BI:

From: Rand Paul

Sent: Wednesday, October 24, 2012 8:56 PM

To: XXXXX XXXXXX

Subject: XXXX-XXXX They’re coming guns blazing!



Dear XXXXX,

The liberal and medial elite are circling the wagons around liberal Democrat Joe Donnelly in Indiana.

And they’re coming after conservative candidate Richard Mourdock with guns blazing.

That’s why my staff is burning the midnight oil creating a hard-hitting TV ad revealing Democrat Joe Donnelly’s record for big spending.

Can I count on you to make a generous contribution of $500, $250, $100, $50, $25 – or whatever you can afford – to help get this ad up and running IMMEDIATELY?

If elected, Richard Mourdock has pledged to join me in fighting to balance the budget, repeal ObamaCare, and stop taxpayer handouts to our enemies overseas.

The Washington elite are attacking Richard Mourdock because he is a Tea Party candidate who has pledged to fight with me for conservative values in the U.S. Senate.

They’re attacking him because they don’t like someone who stands firm in their core beliefs and convictions.

They’re attacking him because they want to keep Harry Reid as Senate Majority Leader.

And they’re attacking him because he took out a member of their “good ole boys” network in the Primary.

Unfortunately, some of my colleagues backed away from helping Richard Mourdock today.

But I’m not going to turn my back on a true conservative ally.

I’ll send you a copy of our TV ad tomorrow once it’s finished.

But I must make the ad buy immediately, so I’m counting on you to make a generous donation right away.

XXXXX, this race could determine whether or not Harry Reid controls the U.S. Senate next year.

And our TV ad could make all the difference in this race.

That’s why I hope you’ll agree to make a generous contribution right away.

Any amount you can contribute – $500, $250, $100, $50 or $25 – will go directly toward our TV ad buy in Indiana.

So please, dig deep and give all you can to help counter the establishment’s vicious attacks against Richard Mourdock.

In liberty,

Rand Paul

P.S. The liberal and media elite coming after conservative Richard Mourdock with guns blazing – and he needs your help.

My staff is burning the midnight oil creating a hard-hitting TV ad attacking Democrat Joe Donnely for his big-spending record.

Can I count on you to make a generous contribution of $500, $250, $100, $50, $25 – or whatever you can afford – to help get this ad up and running IMMEDIATELY?

