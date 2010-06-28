Mounting Web Woes Pummel Newspapers

Look at newspapers’ share of digital advertising, the crowds checking out other kinds of news sites, or the prices that advertisers will pay for the competition. The conditions in digital media, essential to just about any future growth for newspapers, are getting worse for papers instead.



Some of the challenges, as usual, are simultaneously offering new ways forward. Newspapers might want to overcome their unease, for example, and strike alliances with the content farms surging to grab newspapers’ audiences.

But newspapers have to move more quickly if they’re going to take advantage of the strengths they still possess.

