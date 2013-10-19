Stomach-Churning Photo Will Make You Feel Like You're Flying Through A Crater On Mars

Wow. Wired’s Adam Mann directed us toward this stunning overhead view of a crater rim on Mars, posted by NASA. The image is actually a screen shot from a simulated movie about the Mojave Crater called “Soaring over Mars,” which you can watch below.

The terrain models in the movie were generated from images taken by a camera on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, a satellite that has been orbiting Mars since 2006.

Mojave Crater is 37 miles in diameter and 1.6 miles deep. It’s estimated to be around 10 million years old, which is quite young for a crater of this size, NASA scientists say. It was created when a meteor or something else from space crashed into the planet.

