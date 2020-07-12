This $40,000, 260-square-foot tiny cabin is designed to be the perfect escape from city life — see inside

Massimo Gnocchi Mountain Refuge.

Italian designers created a prefab cabin called Mountain Refuge.

The modular cabin is about 260 square feet, with the potential to combine several units together.

The designers are looking for prefab construction companies to work with to sell the cabin.

Architects Massimo Gnocchi and Paolo Danesi started The Mountain Refuge to deliver their concept for a tiny, modular cabin at affordable prices around the world.

The startup is working towards finding a balance between sustainability and design. The architects told Business Insider that they are actively looking for partnerships with prefab construction companies in the US, Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand to manufacture the cabin on a large scale. They say that they already consider the project a success based on requests and inquiries coming in, and they plan to design more tiny homes in the future.

The tiny cabin with wood finishes and a front deck looks rustic at first, but the slanted roof and minimalist interior give it a modern look, too. It can be hooked up to utilities, or used for an off-grid lifestyle, with some minor adjustments.

See inside.

Designers describe the cabin as “inspired by traditional archetypes, evoked through contemporary principles.”

The cabin is composed of two modules, each with a slanted roof that creates a symmetric look.

The exterior is made of plywood covered in black tar, and the designers are experimenting with other possible finishes.

One side of the cabin is made up of a single large glass window pane for “reconnecting with nature.”

The interior is a large open studio because of it’s small size, and Gnocchi told Business Insider that these images propose several different layout options.

There’s room for a bed, lounge area, and kitchen.

Hanging pots and pans, plus under the sink storage make smart use of space.

A small sink and burner, plus a table that also functions as a countertop, are other space-saving ideas.

Interior details and finishes can vary. Gnocchi told Business Insider that as a startup, they are looking for prefab construction companies to manufacture the cabin, but they will also work with any construction company hired by buyers.

The cabin has a surprisingly spacious bathroom with a rainfall shower-head.

Adding on a third, smaller module for a separate bedroom or living space is another modification suggested by the architects. It would make the entire cabin about 400 square feet.

Like other tiny home designs, making the cabin out of several prefab pieces makes the final construction, or adding on another module, cheaper and faster.

The designers told Business Insider that the cabin can be adapted for off-grid use. Photovoltaic panels can be added to the roof for power, and batteries can be placed under the floor.

Rainwater could be collected and filtered in a tank under the deck.

They estimate a cost of $US40,000-$US50,000 for the basic two module unit, which does not include furniture or utility hookups.

