The iPhone 5 Isn't The Only Apple News Today — Your Mac Will Get An Update Soon Too

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Last night Apple seeded an update of its operating system for Macs, called Mountain Lion to developers. It has a bunch of updates, including:Facebook integration: Mountain Lion will soon have Facebook integration just like OS 6, the soon-to-be released operating system for iPhones and iPads. That means you’ll be able to share photos and links, get calendar alerts, etc. from Facebook within your Mac’s operating system.



Power nap for older MacBook Airs: If you have a late 2010 model of the MacBook Air, you’ll get Apple’s new Power Nap feature. Power Nap works while your computer is in sleep mode to update your email and other apps. That way everything will be up-to-date when you switch it back on. Before, the 2010 MacBook Air was missing this feature.

FaceTime updates: FaceTime calls to your phone number will also can be sent to your Mac too.

So when will this update be available? Apple usually seeds updates to Mac OS X a few days before release. We may get more information at today’s iPhone 5 keynote.

Watch the video below to see what other product announcements we think Apple will make today.

Check out 9to5Mac for more details on the update >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.