Your Mac Just Got Updated With Facebook Integration Too!

Kevin Smith
mountain lion

In conjunction with its iPhone software update release, Apple also rolled out an update for Macs running it’s latest software, Mountain Lion.

This update, 10.8.2, includes a load of new features. You can now enjoy Facebook integration, Game centre support, and more.

To update, head to the Apple menu in the top left corner of your computer and select Software Update.

