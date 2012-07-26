I Already Have One Big Problem With Apple's Mountain Lion

Photo: Screenshot

I’ve only been noodling around with Mountain Lion, Apple’s new operating system for Macs, for a few hours, so I don’t have a lot of deep thoughts on it yet.But I am starting to pick out some major themes in Mountain Lion, such as its overall push towards a more iPhone/iPad-like interface.



Specifically, I’m thinking of the new Notifications centre, which stores updates from apps like Mail and Twitter in a handy toolbar that pops out from the right of your screen.

Developers are supposed to be able to integrate their apps with Mountain Lion’s Notifications centre, just like they can on the iPhone or iPad. So far, it doesn’t seem like too many take advantage of it. (I’m sure that will change in the coming weeks.)

So here’s my problem: Twitter, which is built into Mountain Lion, doesn’t fully work with the Notifications centre. You can log in to Twitter through Mountain Lion’s system preferences, which lets you choose to get notifications for new mentions and direct messages. But when you click on a mention or DM, it takes you to Twitter.com instead of Twitter’s official apps for Mac: Twitter and TweetDeck. You don’t even have a choice.

I’m a big-time Twitter user, so I found it annoying that Mountain Lion’s integration with the service is only halfway there. You’d think that since Apple and Twitter are working so closely together on integration that Twitter’s app would be ready to go on launch day. (It was when Twitter integration launched in iOS 5, after all.)

I’m sure the next update to Twitter’s app will fix the issue. In the meantime, the new Notifications centre is pretty useless for me.

