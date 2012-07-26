SCREENSHOTS: Check Out What Apple's New Mountain Lion Operating System Can Do

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Apple’s new operating system for Macs, called Mountain Lion, is available starting today as a $20 upgrade in the Mac App Store.According to the first round of reviews, its worth the price.



So what does Mountain Lion look like? We’ve been playing around with the new OS for a few hours. Check out our screenshot tour below.

