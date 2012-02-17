Here's What Tech Bigwigs Are Saying About OS X Mountain Lion

Photo: California DFG via flickr

Apple’s OS X Mountain Lion was only just announced, and just as with any other announcement by the company, there’s already huge response pouring out online.Here’s what some smart people are saying about it:



Harry McCracken, columnist for Time.com:

“For now, the single best thing about Mountain Lion isn’t any one particular feature. Instead, it’s the impressive degree to which Apple is opening up the upgrade’s goodness to third-party developers. They can write programs that display notifications; they’ll be able to uses Share Sheets and Documents in the Cloud; their games can hook into Game centre. Judging from how quickly new iOS features show up in third-party apps, I’m optimistic that many Mac apps will get on board.”

Jason Snell, writer for Macworld:

“If you’re a Mac user, the best news about Mountain Lion is this: Apple doesn’t seem to be reducing OS X’s development cycle and putting it in maintenance mode. Instead, OS X releases seem to be accelerating, perhaps so that the annual release cycles of iOS and Mac OS X can feed off one another.”

MG Siegler, writer for TechCrunch:

“Confirmed: Apple can still surprise…The best way to think of OS X Mountain Lion may be to think back to OS X Snow Leopard (10.6). If you recall, Apple positioned it to be a smaller upgrade to OS X Leopard (10.5), hence the naming convention. My sense is that the same is true here — and again, hence the naming — but Apple isn’t really positioning it that way. Instead, they view it as the next step towards a more unified Apple ecosystem.”

Arik Hesseldahl, writer for All Things D:

“Twitter is also deeply integrated into Mountain Lion. You’ll be able to tweet directly from within several applications, sharing Web site addresses, photos and videos. Central to this is something Apple calls the Tweet Sheet, which you call up from from something called the Share menu. It grabs what you want to share on Twitter and you write your tweet from directly within the Mac OS. And as cool as this is, it’s notable also for what it’s not: Facebook integration. Expect lots of speculation around that.”

Michael Gartenberg, industry analyst and tech columnist:

“Mountain Lion shows how Apple can merge the the iOS and Mac OS experience into a unified ecosystem that makes sense for each device…Twitter integration into Mountain Lion is significant as is lack of Facebook integration.”

