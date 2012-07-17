It Looks Like Apple Will Launch Its New Operating System On July 25

Photo: Harlequeen via Flickr

Apple stores are planning an “overnight” on July 24 to prepare each location for the launch of Mountain Lion, the new operating system for Macs, reports 9to5 Mac. Apple stores generally hold overnights to put up signage for major product releases. Assuming the July 24 date holds, Mountain Lion will likely launch on July 25.



Mountain Lion will be available for download in the Mac App store for a $19.99 upgrade. If you recently bought one of the new MacBook Pros or MacBook Airs, you’ll get the update for free.

