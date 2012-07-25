Uh Oh: People Are Already Experiencing Problems Downloading Apple's Newest Operating System

Photo: Lifehacker

We are experiencing problems downloading Mountain Lion on one of our MacBook Airs.We expected the download to move slowly but 9-to-5Mac is reporting that some users can’t even download the newest version.



We suggest you either keep trying or take a break and come back a little later.

We’ll keep you posted as we find out more information.

Update: It was stuck at 0% for 20 minutes, but now it’s downloaded.

Here is the message users are seeing:

Photo: 9-to-5Mac

