REMINDER: Apple's New Mac Operating System, Mountain Lion, Will Likely Launch This Week

Photo: California DFG via flickr

Apple’s new operating for Macs, called Mountain Lion, is expected to launch this week. 9to5 Mac speculates Mountain Lion will go live in the Mac App Store on July 25, following a planned “overnight” setup at Apple Store retail locations.Apple reportedly gave the new Mountain Lion to Apple Care reps this weekend so they’ll have time to familiarise themselves with the new OS at work.



Mountain Lion will be available as a $19.99 upgrade for current Mac owners. If you bought your Mac within the last few weeks though, the update will be free.

