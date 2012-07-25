FIRST REVIEWS: Here's What Everyone's Saying About Apple's Mountain Lion So Far

The first round of reviews for Apple’s new operating system for Macs, called Mountain Lion, are out this morning.



Mountain Lion is available as a $19.99 upgrade in the Mac App Store if your current Mac is running OS X 10.6 and above. If you bought your Mac within the last month, the upgrade is free.

We’ve read through the reviews, so here’s a quick digest of what people are saying:

David Pogue, New York Times:

Overall, Pogue thinks Mountain Lion is more than worth the $20 upgrade. He really likes the iCloud features that make sure contacts, calendars, email, reminders, and notes are synced up between your computer, iPhone, and iPad. However, he’s not a fan of the new iChat replacement called Messages, which he calls “freaky, somewhat confusing.”

Katherine Boehret, All Things D:

Boehret’s favourite feature seems to be Mountain Lion’s Share Sheets, which let you share web pages, photos, etc. on Twitter or email without opening a separate app. (iOS has had this feature for almost a year now.) However, she found the new Notifications centre a bit annoying and had trouble getting the new Calendar app to sync with Google Calendar.

MG Siegler, TechCrunch:

Unlike Boehret, Siegler likes Mountain Lion’s Notifications centre, especially when it comes to getting an update whenever someone mentions him on Twitter. He also warns that Gatekeeper, the feature that only lets you download Apple-certified apps to your Mac, is turned on by default. Since many developers aren’t certified, you’ll have to disable Gatekeeper in settings if you want to download apps from the web. (You’ll have no problem with the Mac App Store.)

Brian Heater, Engadget:

Heater thinks that Mountain Lion’s new features “mark a fairly aggressive bid to fold the best of OSX and iOS into one product.” However, he writes that “it might be hard to OSX users not to feel neglected – many of the latest new features feel a bit like iOS hand-me-downs.”

Chris Taylor, Mashable

Taylor was a pretty big fan of the new Notification centre and voice dictation features on Mountain Lion, but he said the new Message features still needs work because Apple hasn’t integrated users’ phone numbers and Apple ID into it yet.

Nilay Patel, The Verge

Overall, Patel thinks that “Mountain Lion isn’t perfect, but it’s a confident, thoughtful step towards the future of desktop computing.” In particular, he highlights the Facebook integration as being one of the biggest new features with Mountain Lion, but he argues that Apple needs to tweak the way contacts are synced with it.

Vincent Nguyen, Slashgear

Nguyen says that Mountain Lion gives you a “whole lot for 20 bucks” and describes it as more polished than Lion was. “The three core advantages of iCloud, Notifications and Sharing are just as useful on the desktop as their counterparts are in iOS: they combine to iron out workflow annoyances in daily use.”

