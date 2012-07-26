The 10 Greatest Features In Apple's New Mountain Lion Operating System

Photo: Eric Kilby via Flickr
Apple’s Mountain Lion update to the OS X operating system is here.And it packs a punch.
Boasting hundreds of new features, it’s the talk of the tech world today as we play with it and discover new capabilities.
We’re all about Apple improving its operating system, but a few of these improvements deserve attention for being especially cool.
You now have all the same functionality that Game centre offers you in iOS, but now it's on your Mac. Get paired up with friends and strangers to play games together, keep track of scores, and unlock new achievements.
This strikes us as being Apple's stab at an Evernote-like app. Any notes you write here are synced across devices so you can pick up exactly where you left off.
Apple's Reading List in Safari can now download full web pages complete with images for reading later, even if you don't have an internet connection.
This is subtle but great -- you can click the file name in an app's title bar and rename the file without exiting the app.
We now have all kinds of integrated sharing options throughout Mountain Lion to send our files through Messages, email, Facebook, or to AirDrop. Even in Quick Look!
Redundancy is only good when you're talking about backing up your data. Time Machine, Apple's automatic backup solution, now allows for saving your computer's data to multiple drives, making your media and files even more safe.
You can now send text messages from your Mac to anyone with an iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, or another Mac running Mountain Lion. All your conversations will be kept up to date as you switch from device to device.
Anywhere you can type, you can now talk and have the computer type for you. It works just like voice dictation on your iPad (third generation) and iPhone 4S. The only drawback is you must have an Internet connection for the feature to work.
Another step in the iOS-ification of OS X, your Mac now has a Notification centre almost exactly like that of your iPhone and iPad. Meeting reminders will pop up and you'll be alerted to Twitter mentions and the like.
That's right -- the beloved (but slow) Software Update is gone for good in Mountain Lion. All your updates will now be handled in the Mac App Store.
