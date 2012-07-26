The 10 Greatest Features In Apple's New Mountain Lion Operating System

Photo: Eric Kilby via Flickr

Apple’s Mountain Lion update to the OS X operating system is here.And it packs a punch.



Boasting hundreds of new features, it’s the talk of the tech world today as we play with it and discover new capabilities.

We’re all about Apple improving its operating system, but a few of these improvements deserve attention for being especially cool.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.