Check Out This Awesome Mountain Lion Easter Egg

Here’s a cool Easter egg hidden inside yesterday’s Mountain Lion update, as discovered by Jesus Diaz at Gizmodo.



Start downloading a new app from the App Store. It’ll show up in your Applications folder before it’s downloaded, and while the transfer completes the “Date Added” column will display Jan. 24, 1984 — the date that the original Mac was introduced.

Photo: Gizmodo

