Apple's New Mac Operating System, Mountain Lion, Downloaded 3 Million Times In 4 Days

Photo: Eric Kilby via Flickr

Apple announced this morning that its new operating system for Macs, called Mountain Lion, was downloaded more that 3 million times in the four days since its release.Mountain Lion marks Apple’s move to a yearly release schedule for its Mac operating systems. Mountain Lion adds more iPhone-like apps and features such as a new notifications centre, a reminders app, and AirPlay Mirroring, which lets you broadcast your Mac’s screen on your Apple TV.



You can get Mountain Lion in the Mac App Store as a $19.99 upgrade.

