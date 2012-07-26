Before You Update To Apple's Newest Operating System, Here Is How To Make Sure Your Old Apps Will Still Work

If you haven’t heard, Apple’s newest operating system, Mountain Lion is available today.



Before you update, make sure all of your favourite apps are compatible by heading over to Roaring Apps. Roaring Apps has put together an excellent OS X Mountain Lion compatibility chart.

We discovered Roaring Apps via Cult of Mac.

The chart is worth a glance if you have expensive software or software you absolutely cannot live without.

