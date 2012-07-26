10 Popular Mac Apps That Apple's New Operating System Just Made Obsolete

Photo: KRO-Media via Flickr

Apple’s latest operating, Mountain Lion, is a great upgrade for just $20. With Mountain Lion, Apple is attempting to deeply integrate your Mac with your iPhone and iPad by including apps like Reminders, Notes, and Game centre.



And with those new apps and features, there’s no need to use a lot of popular third-party apps that Mac users have been enjoying for years.

With everything so tightly integrated in Mountain Lion, we put together a list of the apps third-party apps you no longer need.

Notification centre makes Growl pretty much useless now. Growl is every Mac user's favourite way to get notifications on the desktop. It integrates with several popular apps such as TweetDeck and Dropbox and gives you notifications in the upper right hand corner. With Mountain Lion's new Notifications centre, Growl will soon become irrelevant. Developers can plug their apps directly into the operating system's notifications system. There's no need for users to install a separate app. Safari has borrowed a lot of features from Google Chrome and Firefox Google Chrome is our favourite browser, but we're going to give Safari another try and see if the changes actually make a difference. A few examples: Safari has integrated the omnibox from Chrome, which lets you type searches and URLs in the same field. And iCloud will make sure your open tabs sync with your iPhone and iPad too. Notes is trying to kill Evernote Don't get us wrong. We still love Evernote. The multi-platform app is extremely useful, but now that Reminders is baked right into the OS this will free up some memory and allow our computers to move a little quicker. Reminders also makes Wunderlist almost irrelevant. Wunderlist is a to-do list app that syncs your tasks across multiple platforms. Unfortunately for the Wunderlist developers, Apple's Reminders does the same thing. And it's already built into iOS and Mac. We won't need to Remember the Milk anymore either. Remember the Milk is another to-do list app that is very popular. Apple's Reminders makes this app less less necessary. However, for those who are obsessed with the app, there are a bunch of third-party plug-ins, widgets, and extensions for your desktop. Gatekeeper makes any Mac anti-virus program useless. We never had a anti-virus program on our Mac, but they do exist. With Gatekeeper, you can tweak your settings so that your computer will only let you install apps from trusted developers. That way you can pretty much guarantee you won't accidentally install an app that may be infected. iCloud integration is going to injure services like DropBox and Sugar Sync iCloud integration wont eliminate Dropbox and SugarSync, but if you already use iCloud to save your documents then Documents in the Cloud will make it even easier to access your files across platforms. Messages is setting it's sights on Adium Adium was our preferred message client. But now that Apple's Messages app is baked right into the OS with full Google Talk and iMessage integration, we are going to make the switch. The Share button has killed Twitter integrated apps. With built-in Twitter integration, Apple just made it unnecessary to bog down your browser with extensions for sharing links. All you have to do now is hit the 'share' button built into Safari and you're good to go. By the way, Facebook integration is coming to Mountain Lion in the fall. There's no need to pay extra for Instapaper The new version of Safari has a 'read later' option built in to the browser window. This lets you read articles offline just like you can with the popular Instapaper app on iPhone and Android. Apple's solution isn't as fully-featured as Instapaper, but you'll save yourself a few bucks. The First 12 Mac Apps You Should Download For Mountain Lion>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.