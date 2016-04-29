The man who plays 'The Mountain' on 'Game of Thrones' eats an insane 10,000-calorie daily diet

Hafþór Júlíus “Thor” Björnsson is best known for his role as Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on “Game of Thrones.” Due to an exciting fan theory and an insane death scene in season four where he literally tore apart a man’s skull, The Mountain is a major fan favourite.
Björnsson himself is also beloved for standing nearly seven feet tall, weighing 395 pounds, and breaking world records as an Icelandic Strongman.
He’s currently in training for the upcoming World’s Strongest Man competition, and he shared his diet with fans on Facebook and Instagram, first spotted by BuzzFeed.
Iit is unreal.
Here’s what Björnsson says he eats every day:
People been asking me a lot about my diet and what I eat! Here’s my diet plan for my preparation for World’s Strongest Man 2016! Yes this is a lot & I don’t recommend YOU to try this!!
6:50 Morning workout! Cardio + CORE for 30min Bcca, Glutamine + handful of almonds
7:30 8 eggs + 200gr Oats + blueberries & strawberries + avocado
9:30 400gr Beef, 400gr Sweet potatoes, handful of spinach & greens
11:50 Bcca, glutamine
12:00 400gr Chicken + 400gr potatoes, greens + some fruits
14:00 Blender = 150gr oats or sweet potatoes, 2 bananas 150gr kelloggs rice krispies, frozen berries, handful almonds, peanut butter and glutamine
14:30 Training strongman, Bcca, glutamine, Vitargo
17:30 60gr protein + 2 bananas
18:00 500gr beef + potatoes, greens
20:30 500gr salmon + 500gr sweet potatoes
22:30 50gr casein protein or 6 eggs + avocado + 30gr almonds + 50gr peanut butter
Drink a lot of water throughout the day + Juices to get more calories!! middle of the night 50gr casaine protein or raw eggs.
We did the maths, and his eight meal a day diet clocks in at over 10,000 calories. And that’s on the low end of the spectrum, given that we didn’t calculate the calories in his greens, protein powder, and his “handful” of almonds, which is probably a lot more almonds than the average person can fit in their hands.
But given how large Björnsson is and how much training he does — he works out once at 6:50 a.m. and trains for the Strong Man competition again at 2:30 p.m. — he definitely needs these calories. He even recommends drinking a lot of juice throughout the day to get even more calories or having some raw eggs for a midnight snack.
Seriously.
“Yes this is a lot and I don’t recommend you to try this,” Björnsson said. Fair enough.
You can take a look at our calorie breakdown (calculated with the help of Google) for his eight meals a day below.
Handful of almonds = a
one-ounce serving of almonds (about 23 nuts) has 129 calories
Eight eggs = 624
calories (78 calories per egg)
200 grams of oats = 778
calories
Blueberries and strawberries = ~120
calories (about a cup of each)
Avocado = 234
calories
400 grams of beef = 1,000
calories
400 grams of sweet potatoes = 344
calories
spinach and greens = negligible
400 grams of chicken = 656 calories
400 grams of potatoes = 376
calories
“Greens and some fruits” = negligible
150 grams of oats or sweet potatoes = 584
calories
2 bananas = 210
calories
140 grams of Kellogg Rice Krispies = 533
calories
Frozen berries = ~80
calories
for a cup
Handful almonds = 129
calories
Peanut butter = 188
calories
for two tablespoons
2 bananas = 210
calories
500 grams of beef (plus potatoes and greens) = 1,250
calories
500 grams of salmon = 1,040
calories
500 grams of sweet potatoes = 430
calories
Six eggs = 468
calories
Avocado = 234
calories
30 grams of almonds = 173
calories
50 grams of peanut butter = 294
calories
