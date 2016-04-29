The man who plays 'The Mountain' on 'Game of Thrones' eats an insane 10,000-calorie daily diet

hbogo.com Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as ‘The Mountain’ in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Hafþór Júlíus “Thor” Björnsson is best known for his role as Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on “Game of Thrones.” Due to an exciting fan theory and an insane death scene in season four where he literally tore apart a man’s skull, The Mountain is a major fan favourite.

Björnsson himself is also beloved for standing nearly seven feet tall, weighing 395 pounds, and breaking world records as an Icelandic Strongman.

He’s currently in training for the upcoming World’s Strongest Man competition, and he shared his diet with fans on Facebook and Instagram, first spotted by BuzzFeed.

Iit is unreal.



Here’s what Björnsson says he eats every day:

People been asking me a lot about my diet and what I eat! Here’s my diet plan for my preparation for World’s Strongest Man 2016! Yes this is a lot & I don’t recommend YOU to try this!! 6:50 Morning workout! Cardio + CORE for 30min Bcca, Glutamine + handful of almonds 7:30 8 eggs + 200gr Oats + blueberries & strawberries + avocado 9:30 400gr Beef, 400gr Sweet potatoes, handful of spinach & greens 11:50 Bcca, glutamine 12:00 400gr Chicken + 400gr potatoes, greens + some fruits 14:00 Blender = 150gr oats or sweet potatoes, 2 bananas 150gr kelloggs rice krispies, frozen berries, handful almonds, peanut butter and glutamine 14:30 Training strongman, Bcca, glutamine, Vitargo 17:30 60gr protein + 2 bananas 18:00 500gr beef + potatoes, greens 20:30 500gr salmon + 500gr sweet potatoes 22:30 50gr casein protein or 6 eggs + avocado + 30gr almonds + 50gr peanut butter Drink a lot of water throughout the day + Juices to get more calories!! middle of the night 50gr casaine protein or raw eggs.

We did the maths, and his eight meal a day diet clocks in at over 10,000 calories. And that’s on the low end of the spectrum, given that we didn’t calculate the calories in his greens, protein powder, and his “handful” of almonds, which is probably a lot more almonds than the average person can fit in their hands.



But given how large Björnsson is and how much training he does — he works out once at 6:50 a.m. and trains for the Strong Man competition again at 2:30 p.m. — he definitely needs these calories. He even recommends drinking a lot of juice throughout the day to get even more calories or having some raw eggs for a midnight snack.

Seriously.

“Yes this is a lot and I don’t recommend you to try this,” Björnsson said. Fair enough.

You can take a look at our calorie breakdown (calculated with the help of Google) for his eight meals a day below.

Handful of almonds = a

one-ounce serving of almonds (about 23 nuts) has 129 calories

Eight eggs = 624

calories (78 calories per egg)

200 grams of oats = 778

calories

Blueberries and strawberries = ~120

calories (about a cup of each)

Avocado = 234

calories

400 grams of beef = 1,000

calories

400 grams of sweet potatoes = 344

calories

spinach and greens = negligible

400 grams of chicken = 656 calories

400 grams of potatoes = 376

calories

“Greens and some fruits” = negligible

150 grams of oats or sweet potatoes = 584

calories

2 bananas = 210

calories

140 grams of Kellogg Rice Krispies = 533

calories

Frozen berries = ~80

calories

for a cup

Handful almonds = 129

calories

Peanut butter = 188

calories

for two tablespoons

2 bananas = 210

calories

500 grams of beef (plus potatoes and greens) = 1,250

calories

500 grams of salmon = 1,040

calories

500 grams of sweet potatoes = 430

calories

Six eggs = 468

calories

Avocado = 234

calories

30 grams of almonds = 173

calories

50 grams of peanut butter = 294

calories

