Mountain Dew's weird 'Puppy Monkey Baby' Super Bowl ad completely split viewers' opinions

Mountain Dew hasn’t advertised in the Super Bowl for 15 years.

So its return to the big game needed to be something special.

The ad was certainly different. And it’s completely divided opinion. Some people think it’s the best of the game. Whereas others think it’s the stuff of nightmares.

The 30-second spot depicts a “Puppy Monkey Baby” — a hybrid creature drawing on some of the best stars Super Bowl ads of previous years.

It promotes a new beverage called Kickstart, that combines Mountain Dew, juice, and caffeine — a hybrid of three “awesome” things that are better combined, according to the ad.

The Frankenstein-esque Puppy Monkey Baby monster prowls around a living room, repeating the words “puppy monkey baby.”

Then the creature licks a man’s face.

The surreal spot was polarising. Judging by the Twitter response, people either loved it or hated it:

My uncle said he’s not buying Mountain Dew, because of #puppymonkeybaby

— Mabel (@DavidsTony) February 8, 2016

@netw3rk they should have gone with the hangover after a night fuelled by Mountain Dew energy drinks, not a very engaging commercial though

— Cassidy Rasmussen (@Casras9) February 8, 2016

Puppy baby monkey? So Mountain Dew took a page out of Old Spice’s book and tripped acid before the commercial concept meeting

— Landon Williams (@LandonJacob1) February 8, 2016

That Mountain Dew commercial was legit disgusting

— Bradyn not Brayden (@BradynPalitti) February 8, 2016

Whatever way, it grabbed attention. The #PuppyMonkeyBaby hashtag was trending on Twitter long after the ad aired.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.