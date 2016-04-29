Mountain Dew is back with another surreal ad -- this time there's a twerking cat

Lara O'Reilly

Mountain Dew’s Kickstart has followed up its memorable “PuppyMonkeyBaby” Super Bowl spot with another surreal ad.
This time the star isn’t a menagerie of animals amalgamated into one.

There are several individual animals showing off their dance moves in the latest spot: A rotund guy shaking his stuff in the garage; a fly with quick feet; a frog pelvic-thrusting; a fish head-banging … all leading up to a fluffy ginger cat twerking on the kitchen table.

Mountain dewPlay GIFMountain Dew/YouTube

Just like last time, the ad has divided opinion between viewers. Some think it’s a work of genius, while others are disturbed by the flaunting feline:

 

We first spotted the ad, which was created by BBDO New York, over at Agency Spy.

