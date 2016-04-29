Mountain Dew is back with another surreal ad -- this time there's a twerking cat

Mountain Dew’s Kickstart has followed up its memorable “PuppyMonkeyBaby” Super Bowl spot with another surreal ad.
This time the star isn’t a menagerie of animals amalgamated into one.
There are several individual animals showing off their dance moves in the latest spot: A rotund guy shaking his stuff in the garage; a fly with quick feet; a frog pelvic-thrusting; a fish head-banging … all leading up to a fluffy ginger cat twerking on the kitchen table.
Just like last time, the ad has divided opinion between viewers. Some think it’s a work of genius, while others are disturbed by the flaunting feline:
The first Mountain Dew commercial with the dancing was funny but after seeing the one with the creepy cat I don’t know what to think anymore
— Mike Pawliczek (@mikepawliczek) April 29, 2016
That new @MountainDew Kickstart commercial with booty shakin’ frog and twerking cat trumps #puppymonkeybaby.
— Sarah Schaffer (@sarischaff) April 29, 2016
That cat in the Mountain Dew kickstart commercial tho ????????????????????????
— PG (@MzBellaRose) April 29, 2016
Just saw the new @MountainDew kick start commercial and it was actually pretty funny. Cant stop laughing!!! That cat tho lmao ????????????????????????????????
— Andrew Herrera (@drew_herrera93) April 28, 2016
Did I just see a mosquito do the Whip Nae Nae and a cat pelvic thrusting?! Moutain Dew, you truly disturb me. #NBAPlayoffs #MountainDew
— Mrs. Miller♥♥♥♥ (@SDotSpeakEasy) April 28, 2016
@MountainDew I saw the best commercial last night w/ a cat dancing on a table 4 Kickstart..I can’t find it anywhere. I have 2 see it again!
— thatonegirlandmusic (@thatonegrlmusic) April 27, 2016
We first spotted the ad, which was created by BBDO New York, over at Agency Spy.
