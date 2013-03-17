Beautiful Panorama Of A Giant Mountain On Mars

This image of Mount Sharp on Mars is a composite of images taken by NASA’s Curiosity rover.



The photo has been white-balanced so the sky looks much more blue than it really is (it would have a butterscotch tint if you were on Mars) and the rocks, dust, etc. appear as they would under Earth light.

Mount Sharp is a 3-mile high mountain that rises up from the centre of Gale Crater. Curiosity is ultimately headed for its lower slopes.

The car-size robot has been roaming around the crater floor since she landed on the Red Planet last August. She’s currently parked at a place called Yellowknife Bay, where some rock powder samples recently revealed that microbial life could once have thrived on Mars.

Photo: NASA

