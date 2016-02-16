Happy Presidents' Day! Incredible archive photos of how one of America's greatest landmarks was built

Completed during the height of the Great Depression, the carving of Mount Rushmore took nearly 14 years to complete.

Built from October 1927 to 1942, the construction of the monument involved more than 400 men and women working for as little as $8 a day, according to the National Park Service.

But, at the height of the depression, many workers saw the construction of Mount Rushmore, with all its inherent difficulties, as significantly better than having no job at all.

We dug through the archives to find photos of one of America’s grandest and most imposing monuments.

Construction on Mount Rushmore began on October 4, 1927 in the Black Hills, sacred land to the Lakota Sioux. US National Park Service Mount Rushmore's design was based off of a plaster model, which was housed at a studio on site. US National Park Service The majority of the work to construct the mountain was done by dynamite. US National Park Service Approximately 90% of the carving was done via detonation, to expose more workable stone beneath. US National Park Service Sticks of dynamite would be prepared to specialty sizes for blasting certain rocks and impediments out of the way. US National Park Service After controlled blasting, workers used jackhammers to honeycomb the granite. This weakened the remaining rock enough that three to six inches of rock could be removed by hand to reveal the final carving surface. US National Park Service Blacksmiths on the site would be constantly on hand to prepare and sharpen steel drills. A smith could sharpen upwards of 400 drills a day. US National Park Service Workers throughout the carving process would routinely work from a bosun chair -- a sling-like harness that was lowered from the top of the mountain on 3/8 inch thick steel cables. US National Park Service Here, a sculptor using a bosun chair attends to maintenance of Lincoln's nose. US National Park Service Throughout the process, Gutzon Borglum, the sculptor responsible for the overall vision of Mount Rushmore, supervised workers and checked their progress. US National Park Service Originally, Mount Rushmore was envisioned as depicting each president from head to waist. But a lack of funding caused the construction to end early. US National Park Service As such, the monument continues to stand today with only President Washington's torso at all defined. Flickr / John Carrel

