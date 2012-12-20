Mount Everest In Two Billion Pixels

If you do nothing else today, click on this:



Photo: David Breashears

David Breashears created this composite image in the spring of 2012 as part of Glacier Works’ effort to document the response of glaciers to a changing climate.

Click on it to enter the rarefied air of the high Himalayas and to play a rousing game of “spot-the-climber”.

via Glacierworks.org; plus, NPR interviews Breashears

This story was originally published by Scientific American. Reprinted with permission.

