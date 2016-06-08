US

How to Snapchat from over 20,000 feet -- as told by the Everest climbers that just did it

Justin Gmoser

Snapchat has been taken to a whole new level — literally. Eddie Bauer alpinists Adrian Ballinger and Cory Richards, two very experienced climbers, just came back from a no-oxygen Everest summit attempt up the north side of the mountain.

Although climbing Everest is a feat in itself, the two managed to keep their audience constantly up-to-date by Snapchatting though their EverestNoFilter story. Here is how they did it. 

Produced by Justin Gmoser

