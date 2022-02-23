Search

Mount Etna’s eruption launched a massive cloud of ash nearly 8 miles into the sky in Italy

Rebecca Cohen
Volcanic ashes ascend from the southeastern crater of the Mt. Etna volcano as seen from Pedara, Sicily, Italy, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra
  • Mount Etna came back to life Monday, shooting a nearly eight-mile high cloud of ash over Sicily. 
  • The lava flow from Etna was centered around the crater on the mountain’s southeast slope, Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology told the Associated Press Monday.
  • There were no reports of injuries or property damage in nearby towns from the latest eruption. 
People look at the volcanic ash cloud ascending from Mt. Etna in Sicily, Italy, on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli
The second-strongest eruption of 2022 produced volcanic smoke and ashes that forced the temporary closure of the nearby Vincenzo Bellini international airport in Catania. AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli

