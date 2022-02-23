Mount Etna’s eruption launched a massive cloud of ash nearly 8 miles into the sky in Italy

- Mount Etna came back to life Monday, shooting a nearly eight-mile high cloud of ash over Sicily.
- The lava flow from Etna was centered around the crater on the mountain’s southeast slope, Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology told the Associated Press Monday.
- There were no reports of injuries or property damage in nearby towns from the latest eruption.
