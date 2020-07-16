Mounir Lazzez beat Abdul Alhassan in one of the most violent, fun, very good 'Fight Island' matches you'll see all summer

Mounir Lazzez defeated Abdul Razak Alhassan in one of the most violent, but fun, striking matches you’ll see at “Fight Island” this summer.

The two athletes were always renowned for their knockout prowess, but on Wednesday they went the three-round decision in an all-action slobberknocker.

Lazzez made his UFC debut after a friend sent Dana White film footage of the fighter, and White was so impressed he signed him in an instant.

Now, with one UFC win on his record, he’ll likely be back for more.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

FIGHT ISLAND – Mounir Lazzez beat Abdul Razak Alhassan in one of the most violent, fun, very good UFC matches you’ll see all summer.

UFC matchmakers knew what they were doing when they paired the two athletes together for Thursday’s ‘UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs. Ige’ card, the second of four “Fight Island” events within the quarantined area of Yas Island on Abu Dhabi.

Lazzez, who made his debut at the midweek event inside the Flash Forum, had a record of nine wins (eight knockouts) against one loss, while Alhassan had a record of 10 wins (10 knockouts) against one loss.

Both fighters are renowned for their striking and their punching power, and Wednesday they came to blows in what became a gripping, all-action, slobberknocker.

The bout began with Alhassan throwing a flurry of punches at Lazzez’s guarded head, but because Alhassan was adamant about knocking his block off, there were a number of shots which still landed with aplomb.

Lazzez, though, showed good punch resistance as he absorbed the strikes, before unleashing his own kind of fury – a fury which included slicing elbow strikes through the middle, kicks to the thigh which sounded like a whip echoing through the small arena, and powerful kicks to the head.

Lesser men would have fallen in an instant, but not Alhassan. He too, like Lazzez, is made of stronger stuff and did not buckle under pressure. And so a good, old, fashioned donnybrook broke out in front of the dozens of enthralled people watching Octagonside at 6.20 a.m., with the Abu Dhabi sun having risen long ago.

While there was little to separate the fighters in round one, with both athletes combining to throw 168 strikes, Lazzez asserted himself more dominantly in the second, a round in which he outlanded Alhassan by a greater ratio than 2:1, while nailing both of his takedowns, too.

In round three, Lazzez had the edge in strikes thrown and landed, and had done more than enough to earn a comfortable decision on the judges’ scorecards with two verdicts of 30-27 and one of 29-28.

A new star, perhaps, was born.

You know its a good night when the Boss says hello! ???? #UFCFightIsland1 pic.twitter.com/mdtXo6eEiX — UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2020

After Lazzez’s victory, he strutted past press row and grabbed a bottle of water which was on Insider’s desk.

We did not try to get it back.

Mounir Lazzez just walked past press row and took the water bottle from my desk. I did not say anything. Have my notepad, too. And my bag. It's fine.#UFCFightIsland1 #UFC — Alan Dawson (@AlanDawsonSport) July 16, 2020

“I love to be the underdog and to show my skill and that’s exactly what happened tonight,” Lazzez said. “I came in as the underdog and I enjoy the victory.

“When he put me in the first round against the cage, I said, “What, this is all that you got?” I still have a lot of weapons and just step-by-step I killed his will with the kicks, moving around, high kick, low kick, I showed my wrestling, my takedown defence.

“I kept visualisation this over and over as just another fight, don’t put pressure on yourself and just go enjoy what you do.

“I love this craft, I loved when I get clipped and I see the will inside the eye of my opponent, that mental game, I love that, I love that deep water stuff.

“My mental game, I’ve said it before, maybe you can be more technical and maybe you can be more powerful, but my will and my mental game, you can’t beat it.”

With the win, Lazzez advances his record to 10 wins (nine knockouts) against one loss.

Elsewhere on the main card, Taila Santos out-pointed Molly McCann with three scores of 30-27 in a women’s flyweight bout.

Read more:

A 28-year-old featherweight called Lerone Murphy finished his ‘Fight Island’ opponent with nasty ground-and-pound

A UFC star-in-the-making continued his flawless run with a technically adept finish on ‘Fight Island’

A 34-year-old UFC fighter cleared of sexual assault charges admitted he thought about ‘revenge’ against his accusers

UFC stars say MMA’s new normal is ‘eerie,’ but they’re unfazed about fighting in the middle of a pandemic

An MMA fighter knocked out his opponent with an ‘illegal and vicious’ flying knee to the skull when he was already down

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.