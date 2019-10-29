Moulin Rouge first wowed audiences 130 years ago. Take a look behind the scenes at the work that goes into performing for 600,000 audience members a year

Fabiana Buontempo
Philippe Wojazer/ReutersIt takes 1,300 pounds of ostrich feathers to make Moulin Rouge’s costumes.
  • 2019 marks 130 years since the famous Moulin Rouge first opened its stage doors.
  • After the show debuted in 1889 in Paris,France, it eventually led to cabarets opening across Europe.
  • A cabaret is a performance where audiences are seated at large tables usually drinking or eating dinner.
  • Today, Moulin Rouge has become a tourist attraction, bringing in around 600,000 audience members each year.
  • Each cabaret show is equipped with 60 performers who must quickly change into the show’s 1,000 costumes.
  • Here’s a backstage look at what goes on behind-the-scenes.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Moulin Rouge is one of the most popular cabaret shows in the world. You may know it from the film “Moulin Rouge” or the new Broadway show.

Joe Sohm/Getty ImagesThe exterior of the famous Moulin Rouge theatre.

Source:

Reuters

Debuting 130 years ago, Moulin Rouge has become a Paris staple, attracting 600,000 audience members a year.

Philippe Wojazer/ReutersThis is the layout of the Moulin Rouge theatre.

Source:

Reuters

Show-goers buy tickets months in advance to experience this famous cabaret. Ticket prices range from $US112 to $US468 (102 to 423 euros).

Philippe Wojazer/ReutersTickets to the Moulin Rouge show are not cheap.

Source:

Moulin Rouge

It’s described as an eccentric show filled with performers clothed in feather boas, sequins, and sparkles.

Philippe Wojazer/ReutersOne of the eccentric performances from the show.

Source:

Reuters

Audience members often get served dinner and champagne based on the performance time.

Philippe Wojazer/ReutersThis is where all of the champagne is stored for each performance.

Source:

Moulin Rouge

Each show is made up of 60 talented performers from 14 different countries.

Philippe Wojazer/ReutersDancers performing in Paris, France.

Source:

Reuters

After auditioning and getting the job, it’s not an easy task being a Moulin Rouge dancer.

Philippe Wojazer/ReutersDancers rehearsing for the show.

Source:

Reuters

Dancers are required to work six days a week, performing in two shows a night. The first show is at 9 p.m. and the second goes on a little past 11 p.m.

Philippe Wojazer/ReutersDancers backstage getting ready for showtime.

Source: Glam

When it comes close to performance time, dancers usually give themselves about 90 minutes beforehand to do their hair and makeup and to stretch.

Philippe Wojazer/ReutersA Moulin Rouge performer adding last-minute makeup touches before showtime.

Source: Glam

Since movements such as cartwheels, high-kicks, and splits are performed throughout the night, the performers must be properly warmed up.

Philippe Wojazer/ReutersA performer warming up.

Source: Reuters

The can-can performance is considered one of the most physically gruelling numbers in the show, as leg-kicking non-stop for several minutes requires a lot of stamina.

Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Getty ImagesDancers performing the famous can-can dance in the show.

Source: Glam

Back in the day, the can-can was viewed as a provocative dance, since women were kicking their legs high in the air, and it was considered “too revealing.”

Loomis Dean/Getty ImagesThe can-can dance was once viewed as too provocative for audiences.

Source:CBS

Today, this dance is synonymous with Moulin Rouge, and it’s something audiences look forward to seeing.

Miguel Medina/Getty Images

Source: CBS

In order to maintain stamina and energy during the two-hour show, the performers need to be in good physical shape.

Philippe Wojazer/ReutersA dancer showing how flexible one must be for the Moulin Rouge performance.

Source:

Reuters

There is also a strict height requirement for both female and male performers. Male dancers must be at least 6’1 and female dancers must be 5’9″.

Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

Source: Moulin Rouge

In addition to the performance on stage, what goes on backstage is just as important.

Philippe Wojazer/ReutersDancers waiting to perform their number on stage.

Source:

Reuters

In order for each show to happen seamlessly, all of the crews need to be in sync with one another.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Source: Reuters

Each dancer has to make about 10 to 15 costume changes, which totals around 1,000 costumes per show…

Philippe Wojazer/ReutersThese are sketches of some of the show’s costumes.

Source: Reuters

…and they are only given about 90 seconds to change before they’re required to be back on stage.

Philippe Wojazer/ReutersThe Moulin Rouge costumes are bright and colourful.

Source:

Reuters

It must be a synchronised process backstage to make sure every dancer changes into the correct outfit.

Philippe Wojazer/ReutersA backstage crew member helping a performer into an elaborate costume.

Source:

Reuters

Once the lights dim low in the theatre after a number is finished, a troupe of performers rush backstage.

Philippe Wojazer/ReutersA group of dancers backstage in their costumes.

Source:

Reuters

Within seconds, the performers are removing their current costumes to change into their next one.

Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

Source:

Reuters

To avoid confusion and chaos, each dancer knows exactly where to go once they rush off stage to find their next costume and its accessories.

Philippe Wojazer/ReutersDancers make sure their costumes are perfect.

Source:

Reuters

Backstage a team of people lay out the next number’s costumes.

Philippe Wojazer/ReutersDancers putting on their costumes.

Source:

Reuters

Feather boas hang from rails and thigh-high leather boots hang from racks.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty ImagesSome of the costumes neatly placed backstage.

Source:

Reuters

As the dancers are changing costumes, a crew is changing the scenery on stage.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty ImagesA dancer getting last minute touches done to her costume.

Source:

Reuters

Once the dancers are back under the beaming lights, the team puts away the previous costumes and the entire backstage process repeats.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty ImagesDancers perform in elaborate costumes every night.

Source:

Reuters

All 1,000 costumes are sewn, bedazzled, and tailored on site. All of them are hand-made, and it takes 33 artisans to work on them all.

Philippe Wojazer/ReutersArtisans working on the Moulin Rouge costumes.

Source:

Business Insider Today

It takes roughly 1,300 pounds of ostrich feathers to make all of the ensembles.

Philippe Wojazer/ReutersAn elaborate feathered headpiece from the show.

Source:

Business Insider Today

Each look is tailored to a dancer’s body, so it’s a perfect fit.

Philippe Wojazer/ReutersA dancer getting fitted for her costume.

Source:

Business Insider Today

And these costumes don’t come at a cheap price. Some can cost up to $US11,000.

Philippe Wojazer/ReutersA dancer getting each part of her costume in place before performing.

Source:

Business Insider Today

The dazzling costumes and performance of Moulin Rouge went on to inspire other renditions of the famous show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty ImagesFlexibility and strength is required for each Moulin Rouge performance.

Source: Moulin Rouge

In 2001 the motion picture film, Moulin Rouge debuted in movie theatres…

20th Century FoxThe film, ‘Moulin Rouge’ was inspired by the famous show.

Source: IMDB

…and then “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” appeared onstage in Boston in 2018. It arrived on Broadway in the summer of 2019.

Philippe Wojazer/ReutersThe musical came to Broadway in the summer of 2019.

Source: Playbill

Both the film and the musical prove just how influential and special the beloved 130 year old Moulin Rouge really is. But you’d never know from watching just how much effort goes into making the production seamless.

Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

Source:

Reuters

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.