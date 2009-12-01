AIG Agrees Give Hank Greenberg A Persian Rug And Some Personal Photos

An 8K filing from late last week details the agreement between AIG and Hank Greenberg, which saves the bank $150 million in legal fees and settlement claims:



Footnoted: The part we especially liked was Exhibit B of of the MOU, which spelled out the things that AIG is required to return to Greenberg. Here’s the list:

1. Photographs of Mr. Greenberg and Cornelius Vander Starr located in AIG’s Washington, D.C. office.

2. Photographs of Mr. Greenberg and Chinese leaders in AIG’s Shanghai building.

3. Persian rug previously located in anteroom of board room on 18th floor of 70 Pine Street.

4. Any other materials of a personal nature that are not AIG business records that were located in AIG facilities at the time of Mr. Greenberg’s retirement and that are still maintained in such facilities.

