Motorsrports Tuesday: Mercedes-AMG and Nico Rosberg dominate in Spain

Normally, our weekly motorsports round up hits the Internet on the first day of the week, bright and early.

But due to our Monday participation in an event that bordered on actual motorsports (we took some cars out on a racetrack) we’ve briefly switched to “Motorsports Tuesday.”

Motorsports Monday is back next week.

Anyhow, here’s everything you need to know about the wonderful world of motorsports this week.

Nico Rosberg showed his brilliance over the weekend at the 2015 Spanish Grand Prix. The 29-year old German won the race from the pole position to take his first victory of the season.

Teammate Lewis Hamilton, the current series points leader, took second for a Mercedes one-two finish. The third-place finisher — Sebastian Vettel in his Ferrari — crossed the line a full 45 seconds behind the two AMG cars.

Formula One’s next stop will be the Monaco Grand Prix in two weeks.

Jimmie Johnson wins the Spongebob Squarepants 400.

Six-time Nascar Sprint Cup champ Johnson won for the 73rd time in his illustrious career over weekend. The Hendrick Motorsports driver took the checkered flag at the rain-delayed race at Kansas Speedway.

The win marks Johnson’s third victory of the season, and his second in five races. Kevin Harvick crossed the finish line in second place, followed by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon. Pole-sitter Joey Logano finished fifth.

The next stop on the Nascar Sprint Cup calendar is the Sprint Showdown on May 15 at the Charlotte Motor speedway.

And yes, there actually is a Nascar race named after Spongebob Squarepants.

Will Powers is dominant on the road course at Indy.

In the run up to the 2015 Indy 500, the IndyCar Series spent the weekend racing around the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Defending series champion Will Power dominated the weekend by taking the pole position in qualifying and the checkered flag for his first win of the season. Graham Rahal — son of 1986 Indy500 champ Bobby Rahal — finished second, while 2000 Indy500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya finished third.

The IndyCar racing will return on May 24 — at the incredible Indianapolis 500!

