Motorsports Monday: Trouble is brewing at Mercedes-AMG Formula One

Here’s everything you need to know about the wonderful world of motorsports this week.

Mercedes-AMG continues its domination at the Chinese Grand Prix, but there could be trouble ahead.

Lewis Hamilton took home his second victory of the season and the 35th of his career in Shanghai ahead of teammate Nico Rosberg.

Mercedes-AMG returned to winning form after Ferrari’s unexpected victory at the Malaysian GP two weeks ago.

With the win, the 30-year-old Briton maintains his lead atop the F1 driver standings. Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel is number two.

However, Mercedes’ on-track performance may ultimately be overshadowed by the tumultuous relationship between its star drivers. We saw signs of this during last season’s championship-winning campaign.

After the Shanghai race, Rosberg accused Hamilton of poor sportsmanship for driving “slower than necessary” — forcing the German to spend much of the race fending off challenges from the third-place Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton responded to Rosberg’s accusations by reminding his teammate and former childhood friend that it was not his job to “look after” Rosberg’s race.

See Below for full race results.

Jimmie Johnson wins the Duck Commander 500. The six-time NASCAR Sprint Cup series champion took his second checkered flag of the season at the Texas Motor Speedway ahead of Kevin Harvick and Dale Earnhardt Jr..

Johnson started the race from the fifth spot and eventually led 128 of the 334 laps to the take the 72nd win of his career.

Defending series champion Harvick maintained his grip atop the points standings by finishing in the top two in six of the first seven races of the season.

James Hinchcliffe wins the rain-soaked IndyCar Grand Prix of Louisiana. The 28 year-old Canadian won for the first time since 2013 in what was the messiest IndyCar race in recent memory. Wet weather wreaked havoc on the race — limiting the cars to just 31 minutes of full speed green flag racing.

Hinchcliffe — who started back in 16th position — made his way to the front after staying on the track when the race leaders dove into the pits for fuel. The gamble worked, with the Canadian’s Honda-powered racer running out of gas shortly after taking the checkered flag.

More from Formula One: Here are the full results from the 2015 Chinese Grand Prix.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.