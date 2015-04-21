Motorsports Monday: Sparks fly in Bahrain for a charging Ferrari

Clive Mason/Getty Images Kimi Raikkonen’s Ferrari sparks under breaking in Bahrain.

Here’s everything you need to know about the wonderful world of motorsports this week.

Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen returns to championship form.

Over the weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Mercedes-AMG’s Lewis Hamilton took the checkered flag for the third time in four races this season .

But the biggest story of the race was sparkling second place finish by Ferrari’s surging Kimi Raikkonen.

Bahrain marks a dramatic comeback for the enigmatic Fin, who has struggled to regain the speed that made him a world champion in 2007. In fact, the runner-up finish is Raikkonen’s first podium in two years — and his first since returning to Ferrari in 2014.

AP Scott Dixon sprays the grid girls with Champagne.

Scott Dixon wins on the streets of Long Beach. Three-time IndyCar series champion Scott Dixon earned his first win of the season on the streets of Long Beach. Polesitter Helio Castroneves followed in second, while series points leader Juan Pablo Montoya finished third.

The New Zealand native won the 41st running of the Grand Prix of Long Beach by charging to the front from his third place starting spot. Prior to the race, the IndyCar series ordered teams to either remove or modify certain element of the cars’ aero package after a fan suffered a skull fracture after being hit by debris at the season opening race in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Matt Kenseth wins at a rain-soaked Bristol Motor Speed Way. 2003 Nascar Sprint Cup champion Matt Kenseth took his first win since 2013 over the weekend at the Food City 500. Kenseth crossed the finish line just 0.287 second ahead of Jimmy Johnson’s Chevy SS.

Rain delays forced the racers to run an extra 11 laps on top of the 500 scheduled at the half mile track. In fact, the race turned out to be the longest in history of the Bristol Motor Speed Way. Series points leader Kevin Harvick finished back in 38th position after a crash forced the Chevy to spend more than 40 laps in the pits making repairs.

