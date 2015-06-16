Patrick Dempsey gets emotional after a good finish at legendary French car race

Here’s everything you need to know about the wonderful world of motorsports this week.

Patrick Dempsey finishes second in class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Actor, racer Patrick Dempsey — along with co-drivers Patrick Long and Marco Seefried — piloted their #77 Porsche 911 RSR to a second place finish in the GTE AM class and 22nd overall at the prestigious sports car race.

After the race, an emotional Dempsey thanked his team and praised his co-drivers profusely.

The Dempsey-Proton Racing team competed 331 laps of the 8.5 mile-long Circuit de la Sarthe over the gruelling 24 hour-long race.

This is Dempsey’s fourth appearance at the race. The team finished last year’s running fifth in class and 24th overall.

Kurt Busch wins in Michigan.

Kurt Busch took his second victory of the season at the rain-shortened Quicken Loans 400. Race officials halted the race at the Michigan International Speedway after just 138 of the 200 laps were completed. Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Martin Truex Jr. finished second and third respectively. Pole-sitter Kasey Kahne ended the race in 15th.

Sunday’s victory was the 2004 Sprint Cup champ’s third at Michigan and the 27th of his career.

Josef Newgarden wins on the streets of Toronto.

Young American star Josef Newgarden took his second win of the IndyCar season over the weekend on the wet streets of Toronto. Newgarden was followed across the line by his teammate Luca Filippi — giving CFH Racing a rare 1-2 finish.

The 24-year-old Tennessean’s first win came in April at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. Chevrolet-powered cars swept the top 8 positions. Pole sitter Will Power finished the race in fourth position.

