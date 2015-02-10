Motorsports Monday: NASCAR could be coming to New York City

REUTERS/Jacob Silberberg NASCAR rolling through Time Square

Here’s everything you need to know about the wonderful world of motorsports this week.

NASCAR may be coming to the New York City. Although a proposal to build a racetrack on Staten Island failed to materialise, NASCAR has not given up on the Big Apple and the millions of dollars in revenue it could generate. According to Fansided.com’s Beyond the Flag, Richard Petty Motorsports co-owner and NYC resident Andrew Murstein is actively looking for opportunities to establish a new stock-car track in New York. Murstein also said that NASCAR itself is still pursuing the possibility of an NYC facility, although it’s not at the top of the organisation’s priority list, Beyond the Flag reported. NASCAR’s 2015 season kicks February 22 with the Daytona 500.

Nissan GT-R LM Nismo

Nissan has unleashed one of most bizarre and innovative prototype race cars we’ve seen for some time. The Japanese-automaker officially unveiled its GT-R LM Nismo Le Mans prototype racer last week in a commercial that aired during Super Bowl XLIX. So what makes the GT-R LM such an odd ball? It’s fronted/mid-engined and front-wheel drive! Nissan has decided to use a pair of massive front wheels to drive the racer instead of the conventional rear-wheel drive layout. As a result, GT-R LM Le Mans’ proportions look a bit…odd.

McLaren-Honda's Fernando Alonso during a test session in Jerez, Spain

McLaren-Honda Formula’s pre-season testing is not going well. With a brand new car and brand new engine supplier, the team is expected to face a steep development curve. However, Honda Motorsports chief Yasuhisa Arai told Formula1.com that, “the difficulties we faced here were more than we’d expected, so we weren’t able to get the running time we’d ideally wanted.” In fact the team, managed just 79 laps during last week’s test session in Jerez, Spain.

