Motorsports Monday: NASCAR is investigating a massive pit lane fire that sent three people to the hospital

Here’s everything you need to know about the wonderful world of motorsports this week.

NASCAR is investigating the circumstances around a massive pit lane fire at Richmond International Raceway.

During a mid-race pit stop at last weekend’s Xfinity Series race, Brendan Gaughan’s number 62 Richard Childress Racing Chevy burst into flames.

According to Fox Sports, two crew members of the RCR crew, along with one member of a neighbouring team, were transported to the hospital.

Two of the three have been treated and released, while doctors have kept number 62’s rear-tire changer, Anthony O’Brien, for further observation. O’Brien is reportedly in “good condition.”

All three members of the crew were wearing fireproof suits at the time of the fire. According to NASCAR.com, Gaughan’s crew chief Shane Wilson believes the conflagration was triggered by a malfunction of the gas-can head during refuelling.

Williams Grand Prix suffers massive financial losses. Formula One’s Williams Grand Prix has reported pre-interest and pre-tax losses of $US52 million.

According to Bloomberg, this is the largest annual loss by Williams since the company’s 2011 IPO. Williams’ CEO Mike O’Driscoll attributes the losses to a poor 2013 season, when the team finished in a dismal 9th position in the F1 constructor’s standings.

As a result, commercial sales fell from $US198.9 million in 2013 to just $US137.6 million in 2014. Williams Grand Prix posted $US18.2 million profit in 2013.

Josef Newgarden wins at the Grand Prix of Alabama. The 24-year old scored his first career IndyCar win over the weekend at the Barber Motorsports Park.

Newgarden started the race in fifth position and quickly made his way through the pack to challenge pole sitter Helio Castroneves, who finished in 15th.

The young driver from Nashville, held off the hard-charging Graham Rahal to complete a rare 1-2 finish for American drivers. IndyCar series points leader Juan Pablo Montoya finished in 14th position.

IndyCar’s next stop is the Grand Prix of Indianapolis on May 9.

