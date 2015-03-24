Motorsports Monday: Mercedes' domination in F1 could take years to challenge

Here’s everything you need to know about the wonderful world of motorsports this week.

McLaren racing director Eric Boullier believes competitors are 2 years behind Mercedes.

Mercedes-AMG and its fellow Merc-powered teams are off to a flying start.

Although Ferrari has made great strides with its engines, the three-pointed star still managed to dominate the season opening race in Australia. Competitors have noticed.

Boullier told ESPN that competing engine manufacturers — Ferrari, Renault, and Honda — could take two years to catch up with Mercedes. The McLaren racing director believes teams and fans will need to wait patiently for the field to match Mercedes’ pace.

Brad Keselowski wins in California thanks to a late race surge. The 2012 Spring Cup champ used the extra speed from a set four fresh tires to pass leader Kurt Busch on the last lap to the AutoClub 400.

Defending champion Kevin Harvick narrowly finished second in Fontana, California — just 0.711 seconds behind. 2004 series champion Kurt Busch was unable to cap off his most successful start of the 2015 season, after taking the pole position earlier in the weekend. Harvick’s second-place finish allowed the Stewart-Haas racing driver to maintain his place atop the drivers standings, ahead of Daytona 500-winner Joey Logano.

