Motorsports Monday: Ferrari is back!

REUTERS/Olivia Harris Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel celebrates winning the Malaysian Grand Prix

Here’s everything you need to know about the wonderful world of motorsports this week.

Sebastian Vettel gets his first win for Ferrari at the 2015 Malaysian Grand Prix.

In just his second race in a Ferrari, four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel delivered the team’s first victory is nearly 2 years — the longest drought in Ferrari history.

Ferrari had not seen the victory circle in 30 races — since the Spanish Grand Prix in May of 2013.

The 27-year old German took the checkered flag ahead of the Mercedes-AMG duo of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg. After the race, both Mercedes drivers questioned the team’s tire strategy after Vettel’s Ferrari pulled away from the field.

Vettel’s Ferrari teammate — 2007 champ Kimi Raikkonen — took home a hard fought fourth place finish. A tough qualifying session forced the enigmatic Fin to start in 11th place. Then a first-lap tire puncture put the Ferrari even further back in the field.

Once again, McLaren and its new Honda engines struggled with speed and reliability. The McLaren duo of Jenson Button and Fernando Alonso — who qualified in 17th and 18th position respectively — failed to finish the race due to engine related problems.

On the other hand, Scuderia Toro Rosso’s rookie duo of Max Verstappen, 17, and Carlos Sainz Jr.,20, continued to impress, finishing in 7th and 8th place respectively.

Formula One’s next stop will be the Grand Prix of China on April 12.

Juan Pablo Montoya kicked off the IndyCar season with a win on the streets of St. Petersberg, Florida.

Team Penske driver Juan Pablo Montoya took the checkered flag ahead of teammate and pole sitter Will Power on Sunday to win the 2015 Grand Prix of St. Petersberg. This marks Montoya’s second victory since the 2000 Indy 500 winner returned to the series after more than a decade away in Formula One and NASCAR.

Montoya’s win finished off a truly dominant weekend for Team Penske with its quartet of drivers taking four of the top five spots.

IndyCar’s next stop will be the Indy Grand Prix of Louisiana on April 12.

Denny Hamlin wins for the 5th time in Martinsville.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin crossed in first place ahead of Brad Keselowski to win the STP 500 over the weekend in Martinsville, Virginia. The victory marks the 25th of Hamlin’s Sprint Cup career and his 5th at the track.

Pole sitter and Daytona 500 champ Joey Logano finished the race in third.

The STP 500 proved to be an emotional event after Joe Gibbs Racing — J.D Gibbs — was hospitalized last week due to issues pertaining to his brain function.

The NASCAR Sprint Cup series’ next stop will be at Texas Motor Speedway on April 11.

