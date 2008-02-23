Motorola's New CFO: Dealmaker (MOT)

Motorola appointed outsider Paul J. Liska its new CFO yesterday, replacing Tom Meredith, who had been acting CFO for the past year. Take the hiring as yet another sign that MOT plans on carving itself up.



In a report, Citi analyst Jim Suva notes that Liska doesn’t have any experience in the mobile phone business. Instead, he is “by all accounts a dealmaker, with a history of restructuring troubled entities” and “has a history of cost-cutting.” Suva says the hiring was “a few months earlier” than expected, and says he’s “encouraged that the company is aggressively moving forward.”

MOT can’t move fast enough. Its once-high-flying mobile phone division has crumbled. New CEO Greg Brown is considering spinning off or selling his mobile phone unit, and is also reportedly thinking about spinning off its wireless network gear division into a JV with Nortel (NT).

