Motorola's Mobile CEO Search Down To Two (MOT)

Motorola (MOT) is close to finding the person who will be taxed with fixing its ailing, to-be-spun off mobile phone business: The WSJ reports ($) that Motorola has narrowed the field to two potential CEOs, including HP (HPQ) exec Todd Bradley, who was among the potential CEOs we suggested in March.



As former CEO of PalmOne, now Palm (PALM), Bradley is perhaps best known for acquiring Handspring, whose Treos once drove the smartphone market — a long time ago.

Motorola’s other candidate, per the WSJ: An unknown telecom exec. Have a clue whom it might be? We’re all ears: contact me directly at [email protected], or use our anonymous tip form.

