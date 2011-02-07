Motorola's iPad Clone Will Cost $800 -- With A Mandatory Data Subscription

Photo: Engadget

Motorola’s iPad clone, the Xoom, is plenty fast. But it’s not cheap.It will cost $800, this Best Buy ad, via Engadget, seems to confirm. And according to the ad — assuming it’s real — it will require a minimum one-month data subscription before you can activate its wi-fi feature.



Not only is this $300 more than the cheapest iPad, but it comes with the nuisance of requiring a data plan. (We assume you’ll be able to cancel after a month if you want, but you still have to go through the trouble of cancelling it.)

This does NOT sound very user-friendly. Perhaps Verizon is offering a tiny subsidy? Or this is a joint marketing program between Verizon and Best Buy?

Anyway, while the Android-powered Xoom is fast, we’ll see how it stacks up against Apple’s iPad 2, which should be coming soon. Motorola may well end up competing with a device that’s just as powerful — for considerably less money.

