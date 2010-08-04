Motorola's Droid iPad Launching "As Early As This Autumn"

We’ve seen the Droid X. How about the Droid Pad? Photo by Engadget

Motorola is working on an iPad-sized tablet device running Google’s Android software, which could launch “as early as this autumn,” the FT’s Ken Li and Paul Taylor report.The device could be tied closely to Verizon’s FiOS TV service, with support from Verizon Wireless, the top U.S. wireless company, the FT reports. Unlike Apple’s iPad, it will support Adobe’s Flash video technology, and will ship with two cameras.



We imagine it could be called the “Droid Pad,” or something like that.

No surprise that this is in the works — we expect to see several Android-based tablets before the year is out, with Motorola and HTC in the running for developing the best devices.

We’re intrigued by the potential link-up between Motorola’s tablets and its FiOS/cable TV set-top boxes. If it’s seamlessly integrated into someone’s whole-home DVR system, or if you could use your Droid Pad to watch TV in the backyard or in bed, that could potentially be a cool feature that Apple doesn’t have. Although there are already plenty of neat video apps on the iPad.

And we’re not sure how the retail distribution will work for something like this. Will it be a Verizon exclusive, tied to contracts? Or will it also be for sale at stores like Best Buy, available without a contract?

Either way, one key challenge will be shoehorning Google’s Android OS — designed and built to be used on phones — into a great tablet experience. That’s going to be important if Google-based devices are going to take any momentum away from the iPad.

