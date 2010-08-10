Motorola's Droid iPad Could Be Delayed Until Next Year Until Android 3.0 Is Ready

Well-sourced mobile blogger Jonathan “Boy Genius” Geller has gotten his hands on what he describes as Verizon Wireless’s 2010/2011 roadmap — what seems to be several bits of top-secret information.



Most interesting: Word that Verizon’s and Motorola’s Droid tablet could be delayed until next year. This gadget would be the companies’ response to Apple’s iPad, which has been exclusive to Verizon-archrival AT&T so far.

Geller writes, “Don’t expect the Motorola so soon though, as we’re informed that while the launch was supposed to happen in December, Android 3.0 will probably hold up the release of that device and we should expect it around February 2011.”

If true, this wouldn’t be a surprise: There’s a lot of work to do to modify Android to a tablet-friendly OS from a smartphone-focused OS, which could easily take several months. Android will need to be a great tablet experience to take any momentum away from the iPad, and that takes time.

But when it’s ready, expect several Android-based tablets to hit the market; Gellert reports that Verizon and Samsung are working on a 7-inch device, for example, in addition to the 10-inch Droid pad.

By then, of course, Apple could be close to announcing the iPad 2, which we expect to launch sometime in early 2011. Obvious new features would include a hi-res “retina”-like display and a front-facing camera for FaceTime calls.

Last week, the FT reported that Motorola’s tablet could launch “as early as this autumn,” and that it included some features tying it to Verizon’s FiOS TV service.

Don’t miss: The Truth About The iPad, Day 100

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.