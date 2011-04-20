Motorola's Most Powerful Android Smartphone May Never See The Light Of Day

Photo: Verizon

The Droid Bionic, the Android phone that Motorola claims will be its most powerful yet, has been delayed again, according to WSJ.It was originally supposed to launch during Q2, but now Motorola has pushed it back to make more changes and improvements to the phone after receiving some negative feedback.



Droid Life says this backs up its report that the Bionic may never launch at all.

The Droid Bionic premiered at CES in January, but little news about its release date or price has been released since. The news is a bit disappointing considering all the hype surrounding the phone at the show.

The phone’s hardware is similar to that of the Atrix on AT&T, and will run on Verizon’s 4G LTE network.

Don’t Miss: Our Review Of The Atrix 4G

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.