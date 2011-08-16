Motorola's CEO Will Make $90 Million On The Google Deal

Photo: Flickr/Fernando Braga

Motorola CEO and Chairman Sanjay Jha stands to make $90 million on Google’s $12.5 billion acquisition of Motorola, according to Michelle Leder at Footnoted, who took a look at the company’s proxy statement.That’s pretty good money for a guy who is just running a handset business. It’s not like he was the one that invented the patents Google is buying Motorola for.



Don’t Miss: The Winners And Losers From Google’s Acquisition Of Motorola

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.